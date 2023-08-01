Common Diabetes Medications May Lower Risk of Dementia

It’s new, it’s exciting, and it’s a topic that has many diabetes researchers and doctors cautiously optimistic, while others are taking a wait-and-see approach until more evidence arrives. But for older people with type 2 diabetes, as well as for those who are starting treatment, the news may be a clear win: New research has shown that common diabetes medications may lower the risk of dementia and, perhaps, other potentially life-threatening disorders.

People worldwide, figures that are projected to significantly increase in the next 2 decades. At the same time, “we have some 47 million people living with dementia, and we expect this number to be almost doubled in 2030, and again by 2050,” said Stella Daskalopoulou, MD, a professor and internist in the Department of Medicine at McGill University Health Centre in Montreal. And obesity, increases the risk for dementia. This raises the question of whether better control of diabetes and conditions that happen with it can help preserve mental skills throughout life





