Grace Wales Bonner Curates Exhibition at MoMA

For the past year and a half, Grace Wales Bonner has been visiting the Museum of Modern Art in New York City to comb through its nearly 220,000-piece collection. Whether that meant meeting with curators to look at specific pieces—ranging from old iPods to Picasso paintings—or flipping through catalogs online, the London-based designer has delved deep into the vast range of the Manhattan institution’s artworks and ephemera.
The result of this “slow, deep work,” as Wales Bonner described her research process on a recent morning, is the exhibition “Grace Wales Bonner—Spirit Movers,” on view at MoMA from November 18 to April 7, 2024. For the show—part of MoMA’s Artist’s Choice program, which taps notable creatives to curate an exhibition culled from the museum’s collection—Wales Bonner picked works from Terry Adkins, Betye Saar, Man Ray, and many more artists from all over the world. “I was thinking about materials that have some kind of past life, or the passing of time being evident in our works,” Wales Bonner said during a preview of the exhibitio
