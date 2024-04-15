O.J. Simpson's Executor Plans to Tone Down Rhetoric with Goldman Family

The executor, Malcolm LaVergne, who was Simpson's longtime lawyer, said he also wants to"tone down the rhetoric" with the Goldman family after Simpson's death.body will be cremated in the coming days, and there are no plans to have his brain donated to science.

“In hindsight, in response to that statement that ‘it’s my hope they get zero, nothing,’ I think that was pretty harsh,” LaVergne added. “Now that I understand my role as the executor and the personal representative, it’s time to tone down the rhetoric and really get down to what my role is as a personal representative.”

LaVergne said he welcomes Fred Goldman and his lawyer, David Cook, trying to ascertain any other financial assets, but with Simpson’s death, the estate must distribute money to creditors who have claims “according to priority.” LaVergne has said among Simpson’s debts is money owed to the Internal Revenue Service. In the wake of the lawsuit against him three decades ago, many of Simpson’s possessions, including footballs, jerseys and other sports memorabilia, were seized from his Brentwood estate in California to pay off the judgment. Simpson was living in Las Vegas before his death.

O.J. Simpson Executor Malcolm Lavergne Goldman Family Cremation Brain Donation Celebration Of Life Tensions Murder Trial

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

O.J. Simpson Executor Says Ron Goldman’s Family Will Get ‘Zero, Nothing’ From EstateThe executor named in O.J. Simpson’s will has pledged to make sure that the family of Ron Goldman receives 'zero, nothing' from Simpson’s estate.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

Executor of OJ Simpson's estate says he wants the Goldman family to ‘get nothing'The executor of O.J. Simpson’s estate says he will work to prevent a payout of a $33.5 million judgment awarded by a California civil jury nearly three…

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

O.J. Simpson's Executor Wants to Tone Down Rhetoric with Goldman FamilyThe executor of O.J. Simpson's estate, Malcolm LaVergne, expressed his desire to tone down the rhetoric with the Goldman family after Simpson's death. LaVergne also stated that Simpson's body will be cremated and there are no plans to donate his brain to science.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

O.J. Simpson's Estate Faces Potential Payment to Families of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron GoldmanO.J. Simpson has not paid the majority of the $33.5 million judgment awarded to the families of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in a wrongful death lawsuit. Simpson's estate, which has not been fully assessed, is now set to go through the court probate process, potentially allowing the Goldman and Brown families to receive a portion of the assets. Simpson's lawyer, Malcolm LaVergne, expressed his hope that the Goldman family receives nothing from the estate.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Everything O.J. Simpson Said About the Murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron GoldmanO.J. Simpson claimed until his death that he did not kill Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman and was still looking for their real killers. He also refused to pay the $33.5 million of damages a court ruled he owed their families.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

OJ Simpson dead: Timeline of 1994 slayings of Nicole Brown Simpson, Ron GoldmanOJ Simpson's 1990s murder trial in the deaths of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman made headlines for over a year after his arrest.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »