Hostilities Escalate as Hamas Launches Attack on Israel

. The hostility between the countries has only worsened in the six months since Hamas launched its attack on Israel , which set off a war that continues to threaten to drag the entire region toward a broader conflict.Thousands of Hamas -led militants storm across the border into Israel , killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking roughly 250 captive, according to Israel i authorities.

A day after Hamas’ attack, the Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah begins firing toward Israel, setting off months of low intensity but deadly cross-border fighting that displaced tens of thousands of people on both sides of the border.- The Yemeni rebels, who are supported by Iran, launch a campaign of drone and missile attacks on shipping assets in the Red Sea beginning in November, describing their efforts as a way to pressure Israel to end the war against Hamas.

Hostility Hamas Attack Israel War Conflict Militants Casualties Captives Hezbollah

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hostilities Escalate Between Israel and HamasThe ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas intensifies as Hamas launches a deadly attack on Israel, leading to a devastating war. The situation threatens to drag the entire region into a broader conflict.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Israel: Hamas Still Using Hospitals as ‘Human Shields’; Terrorists Fire from Shifa; Hamas Commander EliminatedSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Palestinians return to Khan Younis; Hamas studying Gaza cease-fire proposalThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden 'outraged' at Israel over Gaza aid convoy deathsThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Cease-fire talks with Israel and Hamas are expected to resume Sunday in QatarStalled talks aimed at securing a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas are expected to resume in earnest in Qatar as soon as Sunday

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Israel-Hamas Cease-Fire Talks Will Resume As Netanyahu Approves Rafah InvasionI am a North Carolina-based reporter. Before joining Forbes, I was a reporter at Courthouse News Service and editor-in-chief of the Hamburg Sun. I am a graduate of Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, where I got my M.S. in journalism, and Boston College, where I got my B.A. in English. Email me at jfarrellforbes.com.

Source: Forbes - 🏆 394. / 53 Read more »