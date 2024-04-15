KEH Launches New Marketing Campaign to Promote Pre-Owned Cameras

has announced a new marketing campaign to promote the buying and selling of pre-owned cameras and lenses — “Save the Planet. Buy Better Than New.”
Buying used gear is better for photographers trying to save money. By buying pre-owned, it is possible to get the same thing for much less than buying new or even more equipment for the same price as a new camera or lens. Depending on the “grade” of the pre-owned gear, it’s possible to save up to 40% on equipment that functions like new, even if it doesn’t always look the part.
While much of its clientele are typical photographers looking to either get money for old gear they don’t need or want anymore or people trying to save money, the company also serves a relatively small but very passionate group of camera collectors always looking for a new piece to add to their collection or an obscure part to help fix something they’ve already got.
Treshnell believes that because KEH makes photography equipment more affordable for people, the company attracts a relatively passionate customer. He also thinks the company operates differently from most other “for-profit” companies.
KEH Marketing Campaign Pre-Owned Cameras Lenses Photography Gear Buying Habits Benefits 'Better Than New'
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »
Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »
Source: LuxuryDaily - 🏆 325. / 59 Read more »
Source: hackernoon - 🏆 532. / 51 Read more »
Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »