KEH Launches New Marketing Campaign to Promote Pre-Owned Cameras

has announced a new marketing campaign to promote the buying and selling of pre-owned cameras and lenses — “Save the Planet. Buy Better Than New.”

Buying used gear is better for photographers trying to save money. By buying pre-owned, it is possible to get the same thing for much less than buying new or even more equipment for the same price as a new camera or lens. Depending on the “grade” of the pre-owned gear, it’s possible to save up to 40% on equipment that functions like new, even if it doesn’t always look the part.

While much of its clientele are typical photographers looking to either get money for old gear they don’t need or want anymore or people trying to save money, the company also serves a relatively small but very passionate group of camera collectors always looking for a new piece to add to their collection or an obscure part to help fix something they’ve already got.

Treshnell believes that because KEH makes photography equipment more affordable for people, the company attracts a relatively passionate customer. He also thinks the company operates differently from most other “for-profit” companies.

KEH Marketing Campaign Pre-Owned Cameras Lenses Photography Gear Buying Habits Benefits 'Better Than New'

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



petapixel / 🏆 527. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center launches new SANE program, new examination space at Flowers HospitalAfter two years of diligent work, the Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center has four SANE nurses.

Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »

Unlocking insights into marketing to mature consumers: A new research synthesisResearch from Queen Mary University of London academic Dr. Mina Tajvidi, delves into marketing communications targeted at mature consumers aged 50 and above, addressing definitional inconsistencies and reviewing research published since 1972.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Announcing: Luxury Marketing Forum New York Sept. 26Register now for the Luxury Marketing Forum New York on Wednesday, Sept. 26. Top luxury marketing and retail experts will share strategy, analysis, best practice, legal tips and research to tackle unprecedented change in marketing outreach.

Source: LuxuryDaily - 🏆 325. / 59 Read more »

AI and B2B: Setting Up New Marketing With the Help of GenAIExplore how AI transforms B2B marketing through enhanced content creation and analytics, while learning to sidestep common pitfalls for maximum benefit.

Source: hackernoon - 🏆 532. / 51 Read more »

At Citizens Bank Park, new season, new bites: hoagies, new Schwarburger, ‘Always Sunny’ whiskey and morePhillies are bringing exciting new concessions to Citizens Bank Park, including hoagies and 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' whiskey.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

Pepperidge Farm Debuts New Lemon Blueberry Swirl Bread as Spring BeginsThe new breakfast bread launches this spring.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »