Norwegian Cruise passengers stranded on African island after missing boarding time

Norwegian Cruise passengers, who were stranded on an African island, missed the boarding time by more than an hour, which is why they were left behind, according to reports. Eight passengers, including six Americans and two Australians, were on a private tour of São Tomé and missed the 3 p.m. all-aboard call on Friday, the cruise line said. A cruise line spokesperson originally told Sky News the group was late by more than an hour, which was confirmed by the New York Post.

'When they missed the all-aboard time of 3 p.m. by more than an hour, their passports were left with the local port agent for retrieval when they returned to the port from their private tour (not organized by us), per the protocol,' a cruise line spokesperson told the Post. AMERICANS STRANDED BY NORWEGIAN CRUISE SAVE ELDERLY PASSENGER, FAMILY SAYS: SHIP ‘LEFT HER TO DIE’ When passengers on excursions or private tours are late, it's the cruise line's right to sail away to stay on tim

