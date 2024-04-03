Trump's Complaint about Pretrial Publicity Likely to be Dismissed

Among Donald Trump’s last-ditch efforts to delay his hush money trial is a complaint about pretrial publicity. But there’s no reason to think that his claim will derail the criminal case, which is set for jury selection starting April 15. As a general matter, courts can take such publicity into account.
But in response to Trump’s motion — his “eighth request to adjourn the start of this trial,” prosecutors noted — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg pointed out that it shouldn’t hold up this case. That’s because publicity in a criminal case against a former president is unlikely to die down, jury selection can eliminate biased jurors, and the defendant himself is a prime publicity generator. So it would be “perverse to reward defendant with an adjournment based on media attention he is actively seeking,” prosecutors wrote to Judge Juan Merchan, whom Trump is separately trying to get recused in yet another desperate mov
Trump Ally Files Complaint Over Judge's Critical TV InterviewA conservative ally of Donald Trump filed a complaint on Tuesday against a U.S. federal judge who in a rare television interview criticized the former president's verbal attacks on the New York judge overseeing Trump's upcoming criminal trial.
