Norwegian Cruise Line Leaves Elderly Woman to Die on African Island

Norwegian Cruise Line forced an 80-year-old woman, who suffered a stroke and possible heart attack, to 'medically disembark' on an African island and 'left her to die,' her family said. That was on Wednesday, March 27, and the cruise line never called Julie Lenkoff's emergency contacts and had one conversation with the family between Wednesday and Monday without providing any answers, her family said.

Coincidentally, two days later, on March 29, six Americans and two Australian passengers were stranded on the same African island of São Tomé by Norwegian Cruise Line after their tour guide-led excursion ran late, and the ship's captain wouldn't let them board. Jay and Jill Campbell, a South Carolina couple, were among the group of eight left behind. 'They're heroes,' Lenkoff's son-in-law, Kurt Gies, told Fox News Digital. 'They saved our mothe

Eight passengers stranded on African island after Norwegian cruise ship left without themA dream cruise vacation turned into a nightmare for eight passengers left behind on the African island of São Tomé and Príncipe.

Americans stranded by Norwegian Cruise save elderly passenger, family says: Ship 'left her to die'Julie Lenkoff, 80, suffered a medical emergency on a Norwegian Cruise, which 'medically disembarked' her on an African island, but her family said the cruise line never contacted them.

