No. 3 Michigan Beats No. 2 Ohio State 30-24 for 3rd Straight Win in Rivalry

With Jim Harbaugh nowhere in sight and a scandal hanging over their heads, J.J. McCarthy and No. 3 Michigan defeated No. 2 Ohio State 30-24, extending their win streak in the rivalry to three games. Rod Moore's interception in the final seconds sealed the victory for the Wolverines.





fox28columbus » / 🏆 249. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Central Michigan investigating whether Michigan staffer was on its sideline scouting Michigan StateCentral Michigan is investigating whether Michigan football staffer Connor Stalions was on its sideline scoping out Michigan State during the Chippewas’ season opener in September. Photos circulating on the internet suggest that Stalions was on the sideline during the game.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Central Michigan investigating whether Michigan staffer was on its sideline scouting Michigan StateCentral Michigan said Tuesday it is investigating whether Michigan football staffer Connor Stalions was on its sideline scoping out Michigan State during its season opener in September.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Marvin Harrison Jr. scores three TDs in Ohio State's 38-3 win over Michigan StateMarvin Harrison Jr. scored three touchdowns on Ohio State's opening three drives, setting the tone for a dominant 38-3 win over Michigan State.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan and Florida State top first CFP rankingsThe four teams that are atop the final set of rankings Dec. 3 will meet in the national semifinals in January.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Florida State are top four in first College Football Playoff rankingsOhio State, Georgia, Michigan and Florida State round the top of the first College Football Playoff rankings, while UCLA and USC are in the top 20.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Florida State are top 4 in first College Football Playoff rankingsIn the midst of not having a home, feeling like you're not important becomes normal. That's why The Birthday Joy Program have become a highlight for kids at shelters

Source: KHOU - 🏆 330. / 59 Read more »