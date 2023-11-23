Strength Training: The Key to Improving Running Performance

Want to run faster and feel more powerful? Then it’s time to build up your strength. And winter is the perfect time to jumpstart a regular resistance routine. By strength training three days a week, you can get in solid strength-building sessions without sacrificing your run workouts.Research suggests that combining strength work with running is actually one of the best ways to improve performance.

In a 2022 International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health study, researchers divided 30 recreational runners, all men, to three randomly assigned groups: one group did running-specific strength training, one group did endurance training, and the third group did both strength and run training concurrently. After 12 weeks, concurrent training was the most effective program for improving body composition and a number of performance variables, including jump height, one-rep max squat, VO2 max, anaerobic threshold, and running economy at 12 and 14 mph. Strength training can support you in running longer, too, as it helps you fight fatigu





