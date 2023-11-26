Why are there so many venomous creatures in Australia?

Australia hosts a dizzying array of venomous creatures — including spiders, snakes, jellyfish, octopuses, ants, bees and even platypuses. But why do so many Australian animals wield this bioweapon? Many of these beasties predate Australia as a continent. But it's another story with venomous snakes, which arrived after the continent arose.

Australia became a separate landmass about 100 million years ago when it split from the southern supercontinent Gondwana, said Kevin Arbuckle, an associate professor of evolutionary bioscience at Swansea University in the U.K. The venomous insect lineage is two to three times older than this separation, he told Live Science in an email. Put another way, some already venomous species simply got stuck on Australia when it became an isolated landmass. Venomous arthropods there include trap-jaw ants (genus Odontomachus), which can inflict a painful bite; but these insects also live in other tropical and subtropical regions around the world, not just Australi





