Night of Stars Gala Honors Christian Siriano in Dallas

Forget light pollution: It’s been a whole week of star-gazing for Dallas. It all started with the Oak Cliff, which brought out Hollywood hunks Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White. On Saturday, the Fashion Group International of Dallas held the 2023 Night of Stars, which raises funds for fashion scholarships and other initiatives. This year’s event honored acclaimed designer Christian Siriano; his fellow editor-in-Chief Nina Garcia; model and activist Bethann Hardison; and artist Ashley Longshore.

The Ritz-Carlton black-tie gala was attended by two living ‘90s NFTs: presenters Tyson Beckford and Alicia Silverstone, who was there to present the honor to her close friend Siriano. Hardison auctioned some works for charity and Siriano presented a runway that would’ve made Anna Wintour smile. The night’s speeches were short and almost standup-like, with Siriano delivering a brilliant line summing up his clientele: “If I could be just a guy, to maybe … Michelle Obama, or the vice president, or Gaga, or J.Lo, or Janet, then you know what? That’s OK with me

