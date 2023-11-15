Comets Could Transport Life's Building Blocks to Other Planets, Cambridge Researchers Say

Cambridge researchers propose that comets could transport life’s building blocks to other planets, especially in ‘peas in a pod’ systems. Their findings suggest that these molecules can survive on planets with closely orbiting neighbors, offering new insights into the search for extraterrestrial life. How did the molecular building blocks for life end up on Earth? One long-standing theory is that they could have been delivered by comets.

Now, researchers from the University of Cambridge have shown how comets could deposit similar building blocks to other planets in the galaxy.In order to deliver organic material, comets need to be traveling relatively slowly – at speeds below 15 kilometers per second. At higher speeds, the essential molecules would not survive – the speed and temperature of impact would cause them to break apart. The most likely place where comets can travel at the right speed are ‘peas in a pod’ systems, where a group of planets orbit closely togethe

