Nicki Minaj to Receive Video Vanguard Award at MTV Awards

Nicki Minaj will receive the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Awards and perform at the ceremony later this month. The Artist Rights Alliance non-profit has submitted an open letter calling on AI tech companies to stop using AI to infringe upon and devalue the rights of human artists.

Miranda Lambert, Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj submit letter to AI developers to honor artists' rights

Miranda Lambert, Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj submit letter to AI developers to honor artists' rights

Miranda Lambert, Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj submit letter to AI developers to honor artists' rightsStevie Wonder, Miranda Lambert, Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, Peter Frampton, Katy Perry, Smokey Robinson and J Balvin are just some of the over 200 names featured on a new open letter submitted by the Artist Rights Alliance non-profit, calling on artificial intelligence tech companies, developers, platforms, digital music services and platforms to...

