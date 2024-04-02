Consumers can stock up on deals during Target Circle Week, which makes its return April 7-13. The upcoming member event will offer bargains on various items, including apparel, accessories, home and tech available in stores, Target.com, and the Target app starting at 3 a.m. ET/2 a.m. CT on April 7. Shoppers in the Target Circle program can get discounts that include 40% off floorcare, 30% off swim and sandals, t-shirts, tanks, shorts, dresses, outdoor living, and select toys.

There’s also 20% off bargains for breakfast items, coffee, and cereal and 20% off all hair, nail, and sun care. Shoppers can get a $15 Target gift card when they spend $50 on home care products or $50 at Ulta Beauty at Target

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX29philly / 🏆 570. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Target Circle Week returns April 7-13Target’s promotional event has deals on various items in-store and online starting on April 7.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell This Week: Fortinet, TeslaStocks Analysis by Investing.com (Jesse Cohen) covering: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Tesla Inc. Read Investing.com (Jesse Cohen)'s latest article on Investing.com

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Bank of America says keep buying this server maker with an AI competitive edge and great relationship with NvidiaThe bank raised its price target on the stock to $1,280 per share.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Monday's analyst calls: Chip stock gets big price target increase, airline to rally 75%?A major airline and a semiconductor stock were among the biggest calls to start the week.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Stock futures slip ahead of shortened trading week: Live updatesThe market is on track for its fifth consecutive month of gains, with the major U.S. stock benchmarks crossing new all-time closing high levels last week.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Taking stock of strange days: The week that America changedChange came to the United States of America during the third week of March in 2020. It did not come all at once, though it came quite rapidly.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »