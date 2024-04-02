Democratic lawmakers hold hearing on deaths in Pennsylvania's prison system

On Tuesday, Democratic state lawmakers from the Senate Policy Committee held a hearing about deaths in Pennsylvania's prison system. Advocates and lawmakers raised concerns about the lack of transparency on how county and law enforcement officials report deaths while inmates are in custody. "That’s really what we’re trying to do here is get the data to demonstrate that we have a real issue," said State Senator Amanda Cappelletti (D-Montgomery County).

"Pennsylvania holds one of the highest death rates among individuals in custody across the nation." Senator Cappelletti recently introduced SB 996, which would require all state and local law enforcement agencies and correctional facilities to report the death of a person in custody to the Pennsylvania Attorney General within 30 days. Failure to report an incident would result in a misdemeanor charge and a fin

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox43 / 🏆 564. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Casey, McCormick to appear alone on Senate ballots in Pennsylvania after courts boot off challengersThe new training program is providing election administration training for election officials across the Commonwealth.

Source: fox43 - 🏆 564. / 51 Read more »

Casey, McCormick to appear alone on Senate ballots in Pennsylvania after courts boot off challengersDemocratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and Republican David McCormick will be the only names on ballots for the office in Pennsylvania’s April primary after a ruling by the state’s highest court. Friday's ruling completed the third of three successful court challenges to the paperwork of three relatively unknown candidates.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Casey, McCormick to appear alone on Senate ballots in Pennsylvania after courts boot off challengersDemocratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and Republican David McCormick will be the only names on ballots for the office in Pennsylvania’s April primary after a ruling by the state’s highest court

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Casey, McCormick to appear alone on Senate ballots in Pennsylvania after courts boot off challengersDemocratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and Republican David McCormick will be the only names on ballots for the office in Pennsylvania’s April primary after a ruling by the state’s highest court.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Casey, McCormick to appear alone on Senate ballots in Pennsylvania after courts boot off challengersDemocratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and Republican David McCormick will be the only names on ballots for the office in Pennsylvania’s April primary after a ruling by the state’s highest court.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

In Pennsylvania's Senate race, Casey puts 'greedflation' and corporations on the ballotThe race for one of Pennsylvania's two seats in the U.S. Senate is shaping up, with two candidates pushing to the forefront.

Source: fox43 - 🏆 564. / 51 Read more »