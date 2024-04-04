New Time-Slip Romance Drama 'Lovely Runner' Teases Fans with a Glimpse of the Story

Based on a popular web novel and penned by “ True Beauty ” writer Lee Si Eun , “ Lovely Runner ” is a new time-slip romance drama that asks the question: “What would you do if you had the opportunity to save your ultimate bias?”will star in the drama as Im Sol , a devoted fan who is devastated by the death of her favorite artist Ryu Sun Jae (played byThe newly released preview for Episode 1 begins with flashes of Ryu Sun Jae at a sold-out concert, intercut with glimpses of his life tragically ending

at a hospital. As he flatlines, Ryu Sun Jae says in voice-over, “Let’s try living today. Because the weather is so nice.” The teaser then cuts to Im Sol, who wakes up to find herself in the year 2008. She immediately takes off running to find Sun Jae, calling out, “Sun Jae! I love you, Sun Jae!” While the Ryu Sun Jae of 2008 is understandably confused by Im Sol’s behavior, she urges him, “Let’s live togethe

Time-Slip Romance Drama Lovely Runner Web Novel True Beauty Lee Si Eun Ryu Sun Jae Im Sol

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



soompi / 🏆 574. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kim Hye Yoon And Byun Woo Seok’s Drama “Lovely Runner” Unveils Character Relationship ChartUpcoming drama “Lovely Runner” has released a character relationship chart! Based on a popular web novel and penned by “True Beauty” writer Lee Si Eun, “Lovely Runner” is a new time-slip romance drama that asks the question: “What would you do if you had the opportunity to save your ultimate bias?” Kim Hye Yoon...

Source: soompi - 🏆 574. / 51 Read more »

Watch: Byun Woo Seok Finds More Reasons To Smile After Kim Hye Yoon Appears In “Lovely Runner” TeasertvN's upcoming drama 'Lovely Runner' has released a new teaser! Based on a popular web novel and penned by “True Beauty” writer Lee Si Eun, “Lovely Runner” is a new time-slip romance drama that asks the question: “What would you do if you had the opportunity to save your ultimate bias?” Kim Hye Yoon...

Source: soompi - 🏆 574. / 51 Read more »

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials - Explaining the EndingMaze Runner: The Scorch Trials is the second film in the Maze Runner trilogy, one that ends with its share of twists, turns, and shocking revelations. After the ending of The Maze Runner, Thomas and his friends - a group dubbed the Gladers - are taken inside a WCKD facility. WCKD is the morally gray organization of Maze Runner's universe, responsible for creating the titular maze from the first movie and experimenting on immune children to find a cure to a disease known only as the Flare. Much like in The Maze Runner, and the ending of Maze Runner: The Death Cure, WCKD is a vital element of Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials' ending. The film begins in a similar vein to the second Maze Runner book in chronological order, with Thomas and his friends in WCKD's facility before escaping to the Scorch, a vast stretch of desert that will further test the immunes so that WCKD can develop a cure

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

KBS Reveals 1st Set Of Contestant Profiles For Upcoming Idol Survival Show “MAKE MATE 1”Upcoming drama “Lovely Runner” has released a character relationship chart! Based on a popular web novel and penned by “True Beauty” writer Lee Si Eun, “Lovely Runner” is a new time-slip romance drama that asks the question: “What would you do if you had the opportunity to save your ultimate bias?” Kim Hye Yoon...

Source: soompi - 🏆 574. / 51 Read more »

Kim Hye Yoon Portrays Multifaceted Role As Both Adult Fan Girl And Resolute Student In “Lovely Runner”“Lovely Runner” has dropped more stills of Kim Hye Yoon! Based on a popular web novel and penned by “True Beauty” writer Lee Si Eun, “Lovely Runner” is a new time-slip romance drama that asks the question: “What would you do if you had the opportunity to save your ultimate bias?” Kim Hye Yoon...

Source: soompi - 🏆 574. / 51 Read more »

The Sims 4 Announces New Dark & Lovely PartnershipNew Social Campaign and Documentary “Play in Color” Aims to Uplift Black Women Gamers and Drive Change in the Gaming Industry Dark & Lovely, the 1 hair color brand for Black women, is joining forces with The Sims franchise and its leading life simulation video game, The Sims 4 and multi-award-winning gaming content creator and DE&I advocate...

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »