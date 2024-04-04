Bailey to Star in Musical Film Set in 1977 Virginia Beach

Bailey is a singer-songwriter who booked her first major acting role when playing Skylar “Sky” Forster on ABC’s Grown-ish. She then played Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, which was directed by Rob Marshall and released in 2023. She also played a young Nettie Harris in 2023’s The Color Purple and stars alongside Angus Cloud, Alex Wolff, Lewis Pulman, and Scoot McNairy in The Line, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in July 2023.

According to Deadline, the musical is set in 1977 Virginia Beach and “draws inspiration from Williams’ childhood growing up in the city’s Atlantis Apartments.” Further plot details remain under wraps at this time. The script for the film was written by Martin Hynes and Steven Levenson. Along with Williams, the movie is being produced by Mimi Valdés and Gil Netter. Ryan Jones and Christine Sun are overseeing the project for Universal. Gondry is best known for directing 2004’s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Min

