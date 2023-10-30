New Mac products could get introduced at Apple's 'Scary Fast' event

Apple consumers reportedly may see new versions of Mac products later Monday as the tech giant’s "Scary Fast" gets underway. The presence of the Finder symbol on the company’s webpage advertising "Scary Fast" has helped fuel that speculation. Apple has described Finder as "the home base" for Macs, with it being used to "organize and access almost everything" on them.

For the Macbook Pros, it could potentially be M3 Pro and M3 Max ones. APPLE TO SPEND $1 BILLION ON AI IN CATCH-UP MOVE: REPORT "Scary Fast" may serve as the platform for Apple to announce those, according to Bloomberg and other reports. FOX Business reached out to Apple for comment. The event will come earlier in the week than Apple’s fourth-quarter performance release. It is expected to begin later Monday at 8 p.m. Eastern.

