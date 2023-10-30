EUR/USD Forecast: Optimism underpins the Euro

EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0606 German inflation rose less than anticipated in October, Q3 GDP beat expectations. European Central Bank is far from considering rate cuts as hikes remain on the table. EUR/USD is poised to extend gains, needs to break through 1.0640. On Friday, financial markets were optimistic amid Qatar´s diplomatic intervention in the Israel-Hamas war.

Also, he made a point about rate cuts, noting that bets happening in the first half of next year are entirely misplaced. Finally, Germany unveiled the preliminary estimate of the October Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), confirmed at 3% YoY, easing from 4.3% in September and below the 3.6% anticipated. The United States (US) macroeconomic calendar will only offer the October Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index, previously at -18.1.

United States Headlines Read more: FXStreetNews »

EUR/USD Forecast: Buyers hesitate as Euro stays below key resistance levelsEUR/USD climbed toward 1.0600 ahead of the weekend but lost its bullish momentum to close virtually unchanged on Friday. Early Monday, the pair moves Read more ⮕

EUR/USD: Further range bound trade looks likelyUOB Group’s Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia suggest EUR/USD faces extra consolidation in the near term. Key Quot Read more ⮕

EUR/USD: The lower end is the side more vulnerableThe ECB rate decision is done, and the next important decision is almost upon us: the Fed meeting. Antje Praefcke, FX Analyst at Commerzbank, analyzes Read more ⮕

EUR/USD: 1.0500-1.0600 could well be the range this weekEuro can still be moved by data. Economists at ING analyze EUR outlook ahead of Eurozone GDP and inflation reports. GDP data could take its toll The e Read more ⮕

EUR/USD needs to extend through the 1.0600/1.0610 area to pick up more groundEUR/USD is trading a little firmer but well within recent ranges. Economists at Scotiabank analyze the pair’s outlook. Read more ⮕

EUR/USD attracts some sellers around 1.0550 ahead of the German GDP, CPI dataThe EUR/USD pair posts losses during the early Asian trading hours on Monday. In the busy week in terms of economic data release, traders will take cu Read more ⮕