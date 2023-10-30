Shani Louk, German-Israeli Hamas hostage who has past link to Portland, is confirmed dead in Gaza

ff8b1a49e62a719c21bf36bf52d5f1466f037b24by KATU StaffPORTLAND, Ore. —Shani Louk, 30, was kidnapped at a music festival during Hamas' Oct. 7 attack and taken to Gaza. A graphic video of her kidnapping circulated online.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed her death Monday morning, saying she experienced unfathomable horrors, and "may her memory be a blessing." Steve Albert, Executive Director of the Mittleman Jewish Community Center and Portland Jewish Academy, released a statement about Shani Louk earlier this month, saying:

Our school was devastated to learn of Shani's tragic loss during the attack by Hamas on Israel. It's heartbreaking. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shani's family and with all of the friends and families of the victims of violence.Shani Louk, alleged Hamas terrorist attack victim, attended Portland Jewish Academy headtopics.com

