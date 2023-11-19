Check out these new Insider Deals just in time for holiday shopping. Politics. Halei Watkins, communications manager for King County Elections, poses for a portrait in the mail room at elections headquarters, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Renton, Wash. The office began stocking Narcan, the nasal spray version of overdose-reversal drug naloxone, after receiving a letter laced with fentanyl in the summer and was evacuated the day after Election Day after receiving a similar envelope.

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)and government buildings in six states this month were undeniably scary, some containing traces of fentanyl or white powder, accompanied by not-so-veiled threats and dubious political symbols.that killed five people in 2001, the mailings are prompting elections officials already frustrated with ongoing harassment and threats to reach out to local police, fire and health departments for help stocking up on the overdose reversal medication naloxon





🏆 377. ksatnews » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Insider Deals for Holiday Shopping'Tis the season to get together with friends and/or family and do something around town! Check out these new Insider Deals just in time for holiday shopping. This weekend's River City Guide is here and we think you may enjoy these events from Nov. 17 - Nov 19.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 377. / 23,4375 Read more »

Start your holiday shopping early with these Insider DealsChristmas will be here sooner than we think, so why not start early on your holiday shopping?

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 377. / 23,4375 Read more »

Start your holiday shopping early with these Insider DealsChristmas will be here sooner than we think, so why not start early on your holiday shopping?

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 377. / 23,4375 Read more »

Start your holiday shopping early with these Insider DealsChristmas will be here sooner than we think, so why not start early on your holiday shopping?

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 377. / 23,4375 Read more »

Smart Shopper deals and freebies of the week: Seafood deals, hikes, & Halloween funHere are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, Oct. 30 - Nov. 5.

Source: abc15 - 🏆 377. / 23,4375 Read more »

Best desktop computer deals: The cheapest PC deals todayIf you need a new PC, you should check out the desktop computer deals that we've rounded up here, ranging from affordable devices to high-end gaming machines.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 377. / 23,4375 Read more »