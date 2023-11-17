New Insider Deals for Holiday Shopping

Check out these new Insider Deals just in time for holiday shopping. 'Tis the season to get together with friends and/or family and do something around town! This weekend's River City Guide is here and we think you may enjoy these events from Nov. 17 - Nov 19. Get ready for 25,000 square feet of inflatable fun! FUNBOX will offer 90-minute jump sessions for $19 on Fridays from 3-7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at The Avenues Mall.

A Zoolights Lantern Experience: See the Zoo in a whole new light with a fascinating fusion of lanterns, wildlife and wild places from Nov. 19 until Feb. 18. St. Augustine's world-famous Nights of Lights is back and will light up the night from Nov. 18 until Jan. 28, 2024. St. Augustine's Nights of Lights features millions of tiny white lights that create a magical atmosphere in the Nation's Oldest City, and it's free of charge. The Indian Cultural Society of Jacksonville is celebrating the Festival of Lights from 2-10 p.m. Saturday at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre

United States Headlines Read more: WJXT4 »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEAVCLUB: Black Friday and Cyber Monday Gaming Deals: The A.V. Club's Holiday Gift GuideThe A.V. Club provides a curated holiday gift guide for gamers, featuring deals on PlayStation 5 consoles and games.

Source: TheAVClub | Read more »

WWD: Best Nordstrom Black Friday Deals: What to Expect in 2023This article provides information about the best Nordstrom Black Friday deals in 2023, including deals on home, beauty, and clothing. Nordstrom offers a wide selection of clearance-level steals during this sales event.

Source: wwd | Read more »

REDMAGDAİLY: Best Black Friday Beauty Sale Deals: The Ultimate EditRed's beauty team has curated the best Black Friday and beauty sale deals available to buy online right now. Find out the top products that the team would actually shop or already own themselves.

Source: RedMagDaily | Read more »

REDMAGDAİLY: Boots Black Friday Sale: Amazing Beauty DealsBoots has started its Black Friday sale early, offering incredible beauty deals including a collaboration with Elizabeth Arden. The Premium Beauty Box, worth £116, is now reduced to £48 and includes a full-size Advanced Ceramide Lift and Firm Night Cream.

Source: RedMagDaily | Read more »

CBSNEWS: Thanksgiving Travel: Record Year ExpectedMore people travel for Thanksgiving than any other U.S. holiday, and they get on the road or board planes starting nearly a week ahead of time. Friday — Nov. 17 this year — is generally regarded as the start of the holiday travel season, which stretches to the Tuesday following the holiday, Nov. 28 this year. It's already been a record year for travel: The Transportation Security Administration saw seven of the 10 busiest days in its history in 2023, said Administrator David Pekoske. The TSA expects to screen more than 30 million travelers over the period, according to a news release, noting the three busiest days have historically been the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after. And don't expect a reprieve on the roads — most Americans will get to their holiday destination by automobile. More than 55 million people are expected to head at least 50 miles to their Thanksgiving destination between Wednesday, Nov. 22 and Sunday, Nov. 26, and more than 49 million of them will drive, according to AAA

Source: CBSNews | Read more »

COMİCBOOK: Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: A New Anime Adaptation on NetflixScott Pilgrim Takes Off is a new anime adaptation on Netflix that brings back the original cast from the movie adaptation. The series tells a brand new story, revisiting the characters in a new scenario. Scott takes a backseat as Ramona deals with her Evil Exes.

Source: ComicBook | Read more »