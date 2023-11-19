Holtville High School Wins CIF Division 5-AA Championship

With momentum seemingly switching sides, what had been a run-happy Holtvile High School football team turned to an old friend: the touchdown pass. Sophomore quarterback Alonso Cuevas threw a pair of fourth-quarter TD passes and fellow sophomore Enrique Armas ran for what proved to be the winning touchdown late in the game as the Vikings subdued Army-Navy Academy, 27-21, in the inaugural CIF Division 5-AA championship game on Saturday.

The long trip from the Imperial Valley to Escondido High School's Chick Embrey Field proved to be worthwhile for a Holtville squad which followed up a Desert League championship by claiming the school’s seventh San Diego Section crown and its first in 10 years while finishing with a 9-2 record. “I’m very proud for all of our seniors,” said Cuevas, who redeemed himself impressively in the second half after throwing an interception late in the first half which led to an Army-Navy scor





