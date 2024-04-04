New Footage Shows Ukrainian Kamikaze Drone Attacking Russian-Held Building

New footage appears to show a Ukrainian first-person-view (FPV) kamikaze drone attacking a Russian-held building using thermobaric munitions , with Kyiv looking around for new ways to keep up strikes as shell hunger bites. The footage, widely circulated online and attributed to Ukraine 's 28th Mechanized Brigade, appears to show a Ukrainian-operated explosive drone barrel into a single-storey building through a window, before an explosion rips through the structure.
A longer version of the clip, posted by the 28th Mechanized Brigade, looks to show footage from the FPV drone heading for the structure, before cutting to the feed from another airborne drone. Newsweek could not independently verify the footage, and has reached out to the 28th Mechanized Brigade for comment. Thermobaric weapons have been used throughout the war, creating more destructive explosions than those produced by conventional weapons through two detonations
Ukraine Drone Attack Russian-Held Building Thermobaric Munitions
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »
Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »
Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »
Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »
Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »
Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »