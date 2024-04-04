Damning Report Claims Microsoft's Errors Allowed Chinese Hack on U.S. Government Officials' Emails

The Cyber Safety Review Board (CSRB) has released a damning report on Tuesday that claimed serious errors by Microsoft allowed a Chinese hack that targeted the emails of top U.S. government officials. The report, released by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, came after an independent review of the Summer 2023 Microsoft Exchange Online intrusion. This is the third review the CSRB has completed since President Biden mandated the Board through an executive order in February 2022.

The CSRB determined that Microsoft could have prevented Storm-0558's hack, a nefarious group affiliated with the People's Republic of China. They pointed to several operational and strategic decisions that underscored a corporate culture that failed to prioritize security and risk management. MICROSOFT WARNS RUSSIAN HACKERS ARE USING EXECS' STOLEN EMAILS TO BROADEN CYBERATTACKS The State Department detected the breach last Jun

Cyber Safety Review Board Microsoft Chinese Hack U.S. Government Officials Cybersecurity

