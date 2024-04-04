Beyoncé Sends Flowers to Artists and Inspires Speculation of a Rock Album

In recent weeks, Queen Bey has sent monochromatic, all-white arrangements to everyone from Grammy-winning R&B artist SZA to rock star Jack White to Black country artist Mickey Guyton . Alongside the flowers, Beyoncé includes a personal note congratulating or thanking the artist for their work. “Mickey, Thank you for opening doors for me, queen. Keep shining,” wrote Beyoncé to Guyton, one of the Black women in country music to whom she sent flowers after the release of Cowboy Carter.

She thanked White for having “inspired” her work on Cowboy Carter, the second act of her album trilogy—which began with 2022’s house-music-inspired Renaissance—leading fans to speculate that act III may, in fact, be a rock album. Those lucky enough to receive a flower arrangement from Beyoncé often express their appreciation by posting a photo of it on social media and thanking Queen Bey for her generosity

