New EPA Standards for Heavy-Duty Vehicles Could Provide Economic Savings to Consumers

Inflation has dropped drastically in the United States, faster than in other countries, but Americans still seek cheaper prices across the economy and create greater opportunities for upward mobility. In a surprising twist, the U.S. Environment al Protection Agency’s latest standards to cut air pollution from heavy-duty vehicles could provide these economic savings to consumers.
By steering the trucking industry towards cleaner, cutting-edge technologies like electric trucks, HDV standards pave the way for cheaper goods, boost domestic manufacturing, and create jobs in growing global industries.At their core, the new EPA policy targets the pervasive issue of HDV tailpipe pollution exhaust—one of the leading sources of toxic air affectingliving along freight corridors. For too long, these communities have inhaled the toxic output of diesel engines, which, despite their effectiveness for hauling heavy loads, emit over 40 known carcinogens and are responsible for thousands of premature deaths each year in the U.S. HDV pollution’s deadly effects are unequally distributed, disproportionately falling upon low-income households and people of color. So, in addition to cleaner air nationwide, new HDV emission standards are a step toward remedying unfair access to clean air. EVs cut toxic fumes that are polluting our communities and overheating our planet - Americans who care about reducing pollution deserve the choice to charg
