Journalists Souvenir from Air Force One

US President Joe Biden disembarks from Air Force One at Minneapolis-Sait Paul International Airport in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 1, 2022. I was working the late shift out at Joint Base Andrews when a gaggle of White House reporter-types strolled off Air Force One , and a Secret Service agent shouted,"Okay, Washington journos! Put down the plates and glasses, quiet-like, and they'll be no trouble.

Do you want to make this easy, or hard?" Air Force One, the official aircraft that carries the president of the United States around the world, is outfitted with sophisticated security systems. But it is apparently defenseless against the larcenous souveniring of journalists who travel aboard to cover presidential trips. A recent inventory of Air Force One conducted after one of President Biden's trips in February found that drinking glasses, gold-rimmed plates, towels and even pillowcases were missing from the section where reporters sit.The White House Correspondents Association reminded reporters not to pilfer items from the plane, and the White House press office reportedly indicated that quiet returns would be welcome: Don't Ask, Don't Tell. Small boxes of M&M's, embossed with the presidential seal, are provided aboard the aircraft. But I imagine reporters griping,"Only plain? No peanut?" I have spent most of my life around journalists. I am astonished that Air Force One still has wing

Air Force One Journalists Souvenirs Presidential Trips

