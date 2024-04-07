99 Cents Only to Close All Store Locations in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Texas

One of America’s favorite bargain destinations, 99 Cents Only , is closing all 371 store locations in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Texas. The discount store cited the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, shifting consumer demand , and other economic factors as reasons for the closure.

Liquidation sales will begin on Friday.

99 Cents Only Store Closure Liquidation Sales COVID-19 Consumer Demand Economic Factors

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBS8 / 🏆 335. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

99 Cents Only to close all store locations in Arizona, other statesAfter nearly 42 years in business, one of America's favorite discount stores will close all locations in California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »

Arizona Council on Economic Education is making it make 'cents' for Valley girlsNick Ciletti is a seven-time Emmy award-winning journalist who joined ABC15 in July 2014. Currently, you can catch Nick every weekday anchoring ABC15 Mornings from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »

Trader Joe's raises banana prices less than a nickel but drops prices on other produce, various productsBananas that previously sold for just 19 cents a piece will now cost 23 cents.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Average San Diego County gas price rises for 22nd time in 23 daysThe average price has risen 30.1 cents over the past 23 days, including 2.3 cents Wednesday.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

Trader Joe's upped the price of its bananas for the first time in decades. Here's whyTrader Joe's raised its price of bananas from 19 cents to 23 cents each.

Source: KENS5 - 🏆 608. / 51 Read more »

Trader Joe's upped the price of its bananas for the first time in decades. Here's whyTrader Joe's raised its price of bananas from 19 cents to 23 cents each.

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »