New Drama 'Lovely Runner' Stars Byun Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon

Writer Lee Si Eun's new time-slip romance drama, ' Lovely Runner ', follows the story of Im Sol, a devoted fan who gets the chance to save her favorite artist Ryu Sun Jae. Behind-the-scenes photos show the actors, Byun Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon , bringing a cheerful energy to the set with their matching dimples.

