Athletes Compete in Special Olympics Regional Powerlifting Competition

Athletes came together at WADE Strength Gym to compete in the Special Olympics Regional Powerlifting Competition . Athletes participated in squat, bench and deadlifting events, with some setting personal records.

The event aimed to help athletes build self-confidence and achieve their physical and mental goals.

