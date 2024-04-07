Study Finds PFAS in Bandages Raises Safety Concerns

A recent consumer study has found that well-known bandage brands like Band-Aid and Curad may contain concerning levels of PFAS , also known as ' forever chemicals '. Out of 40 bandages tested from 18 different brands, 26 were found to have organic fluorine, indicating the presence of PFAS . This raises questions about the safety of these commonly used products, especially since bandages are placed on open wounds. The chemicals were detected in the adhesive component of the bandages.

Certain brands might have incorporated PFAS into their bandages for their waterproof qualities

Bandages PFAS Forever Chemicals Safety Adhesive Component

