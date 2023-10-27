Multiple houseboats fully engulfed in flames at Lake Powell marina

on Oct. 26, 2023. (Photo: Mesia Murphy)Multiple houseboats caught fire at a popular boating destination on the Utah-Arizona border line.

According to Wayne County Fire Chief Steve Lutz, the fire was reported a short time before 8 p.m. on Thursday.Five houseboats were completely destroyed during the blaze, while another suffered heavy damage.Photos of the aftermath of the fire showed the extent of the damage, with one boat not even recognizable anymore following the blaze.

Although the incident remained under investigation, they reviewed surveillance video indicating the start of the fire.No major injuries were reported in connection to the incident, Lutz said, but several people were treated for smoke inhalation, with one person being airlifted to a nearby hospital. headtopics.com

KUTV2News

