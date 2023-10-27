JeanRichard Aquastar 60 Dive Watch That Hit Ocean Floor to Be Auction

Burberry Teams Up With Vestiaire Collective to Give Your Pre-Owned Trench Coat a Second Lifeto the deepest place in the ocean, a.k.a. Challenger Deep on the southwest of Guam. He ventured 10,916 feet below water with a JeanRichard Aquastar 60 watch that he purchased a year before, and it was used for Navy diver training ahead of the deep-sea journey.

Walsh’s dive watch, ref. 1581, is crafted from stainless steel with a 36 mm case. It houses a black dial with luminous round, baton, and triangle indexes. The date window at 3 o’clock is also magnified by an internal cyclops, while the watch’s bi-directional bezel showcases five-minute marks and numerals. It runs on an automatic movement featuring 17 jewels and offers a water-resistance of 10 ATM, or 100 meters.

Now a retired naval officer, Walsh spent most of his career exploring oceans and polar regions as an oceanographer and engineer. His luxury diver was purchased in San Diego as one of three Aquastar 60s that went home with fellowteam members Dr. Andy Rechnitzer and Larry Shumaker as well. Walsh piloted the submersible, however, with Swiss oceanographer and engineer Jacques Piccard. Speaking to the auction house, Walsh said the watch “did its job.”“We got it, it was standard stock,” Walsh said. headtopics.com

Walsh wore the piece to the White House when President Dwight D. Eisenhower presented him with the Legion of Merit for his. The captain’s son, Kelly Walsh, was the last to wear the timepiece on a trip to the seafloor via the same sub a year later. Experts say it is in “remarkable condition” considering its three historic dives in the Mariana’s Trench.

Read more:

RobbReport »

Double tap gesture lands on the Apple Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2: all custom actionsDaniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Read more ⮕

NASCAR at Martinsville: Entry list, watch info, TV schedule, drivers to watchThe penultimate race of the 2023 NASCAR season has arrived, with the Championship 4 drivers being set on Sunday at Martinsville Speedway. Here's all the info… Read more ⮕

World Series will be available to watch on TV, online and at in-person watch partiesFor the first time in 22 years, the Diamondbacks are heading to the World Series. Everyone is talking Arizona baseball so we need to become experts. Read more ⮕

Siemens Energy shares dive on German guarantee talks, profit warningSteven Goldstein is based in London and responsible for MarketWatch's coverage of financial markets in Europe, with a particular focus on global macro and commodities. Previously, he was Washington bureau chief, directing MarketWatch's economic, political and regulatory coverage. Follow Steve on Twitter: MKTWgoldstein. Read more ⮕

Thieves steal ATM, cash from SF neighborhood dive barEarly Monday morning, thieves broke into SF Mission bar Clooney's Pub, stole the ATM and cash, and smashed into a police car. Read more ⮕

Suspected Lewiston mass shooter still at-large, dive crews searching Androscoggin River inThe manhunt continues Friday for a U.S. Army reservist who police say shot and killed 18 people and injured 13 others in Lewiston. Read more ⮕