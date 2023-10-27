Coyotes' Travis Dermott 'had to' defy NHL with Pride tape

The NHL had dispatched a memo to teams before the season, reiterating its ban on altering on-ice gear for warmups and practices to reflect theme nights.defenseman was about to become the first player to defy that edict on supporting social causes -- including Pride tape for the LGBTQIA+ community. And he was going to do it in a game.
"A bunch of thoughts are going through your head," Dermott said Friday.
It also didn't take long for the NHL to backpedal. The league announced less than 72 hours later its ban on using stick tape to support social causes, including rainbow-colored Pride tape, had been rescinded.
The 26-year-old from Newmarket, Ontario, said working for causes away from the rink is great, but on TV under the bright lights is where there's the most exposure. "That's when those little things would be picked up in the most meaningful way, the most powerful way," he said."My parents really made it an important lesson that you want to be the best influence you can for the next generation."
Pride nights became a hot-button issue in hockey after six players chose not to participate in pregame warmups last season when their team wore rainbow-themed jerseys. Teams this season are not allowed to wear any kind of theme jerseys, including military appreciation and Hockey Fights Cancer, for warmups.Dermott said standing up isn't always easy but becoming a father for the first time last year -- and with another baby on the way -- shifted his perspective.
"This got laid out in front of me," he said."And with the amount that I care about community and the amount of ties that I had before doing this, and now the amount of people that have come out of the woodwork saying that this affected them in a way that I didn't even think was possible ... it lets you know it was probably the right move."