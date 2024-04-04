Morgan Charriere vs Chepe Mariscal: Can Mariscal Score an Upset?

Morgan Charriere and Chepe Mariscal can both finish fights within the distance and while the latter presents an intriguing option as the underdog, a lot will have to go right for him to pull off the upset. Instead, we'll target an alternative market.While Charriere dazzled in his last performance and is favored in this contest, Mariscal's relentless pressure and ground game might be enough to score an upset.
Though winning his first two UFC fights, Chepe Mariscal can’t seem to get any love as he once again enters as an underdog. When examining Mariscal’s background, which includes extensive BJJ and wrestling credentials, it's puzzling why he's considered a slight underdog against Morgan Charriere. With his physicality and grappling abilities, Mariscal is unlikely to be as predictable for the Frenchman as Manolo Zecchini was and he will likely dictate the fight's pac
Morgan Charriere Chepe Mariscal UFC Underdog Upset Ground Game BJJ Wrestling
