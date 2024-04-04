President Biden Finalizes New Civil Service Protections

President Joe Biden finalized new civil service protections on Thursday aimed at preventing the sort of bureaucratic bloodbath former President Donald Trump has envisioned. Mr. Biden said he is insulating bureaucrats from political pressures , giving them space to make professional judgments without having to worry about whether they will lose their jobs. Critics said he’s building walls around the deep state , hoping it can thwart any future Republican president who wants to pursue reforms.
“Day in and day out, career civil servants provide the expertise and continuity necessary for our democracy to function,” Mr. Biden said. “This rule is a step toward combatting corruption and partisan interference to ensure civil servants are able to focus on the most important task at hand: delivering for the American people
