Elective Upper-Neck Irradiation Provides Outcomes on Par with Whole-Neck Irradiation in Nasopharyngeal Cancer

In stage N0-1 nasopharyngeal cancer , elective upper-neck irradiation provides outcomes on par with whole-neck irradiation and with significantly lower rates of long-term toxicity, according to long-term data from a randomized clinical trial .Radiotherapy is a standard treatment option for nasopharyngeal carcinoma with radiotherapy traditionally targeting the entire neck. However, treating such an extensive area can increase toxicity and impair patients' quality of life.

The current noninferiority trial compared 5-year overall survival among patients receiving elective upper-neck or standard whole-neck chemoradiation for N0-N1 nonkeratinizing nasopharyngeal cancer. Overall, 222 received whole-neck irradiation (bilateral levels II-VB), and 224 received upper-neck irradiation with lower-neck nodes IV and VB omitted for patients who did not have cervical lymph node metastases in that are

Nasopharyngeal Cancer Radiotherapy Upper-Neck Irradiation Whole-Neck Irradiation Clinical Trial

