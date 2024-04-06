Melania Trump to Host Fundraiser for Log Cabin Republicans

Former first lady Melania Trump is set to host a fundraiser for the Log Cabin Republicans on April 20 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach , Florida . On its website, the Log Cabin Republicans call their group "the nation's largest Republican organization dedicated to representing LGBT conservatives and allies." It adds: "For more than 40 years, we have promoted the fight for equality through our state and local chapters, our full-time office in Washington, D.C.

, and our federal and state political action committees." Politico noted the former first lady has a close relationship with the Republican group, which gave her an award at a 2021 dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Former President Donald Trump spoke at a 2022 event the group hosted in Palm Beach. The New York Times said Melania Trump mostly has been absent from public view, while her husband campaign

