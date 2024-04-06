Melania Trump to Appear at Fundraiser for Log Cabin Republicans

Former first lady Melania Trump is set to appear at a fundraiser for the Log Cabin Republicans , according to a source familiar with the event. The fundraiser for the conservative LGBTQ group will be held on April 20 at Mar-a-Lago. The former first lady has taken part in events with the Log Cabin Republicans since leaving the White House. In 2021, she was the guest of honor at the group’s annual Spirit of Lincoln Gala.

Melania Trump has largely remained absent from the campaign trail, making only two formal public appearances for her husband’s White House bid – the November 2022 kickoff for former President Donald Trump’s campaign and an appearance with him in March to vote in the Florida presidential primary. Asked by a reporter in Palm Beach after casting her ballot if she would be returning to the campaign trail, Melanie Trump said, “Stay tune

