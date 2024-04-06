Melania Trump to Host Fundraiser for Log Cabin Republicans

According to an invitation obtained by Politico, Melania will host a fundraiser this month at Mar-a-Lago to raise money for the Log Cabin Republicans , which is launching its “Road to Victory,” a plan to target voters in swing states .

Melania has a close relationship with the group and was a special guest at a dinner it hosted in 2021. Meanwhile, the ex-president has expressed his opposition to transgender rights.

