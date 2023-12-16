Matthew Perry's Cause of Death Confirmed as Acute Effects of Ketamine

Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been confirmed, weeks after he unexpectedly died. The 'Friends' star died of acute effects of ketamine, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office. Matthew Perry's cause of death The 54-year-old actor's cause of death was listed as acute effects of ketamine. Ketamine is used as a therapy for mental illnesses like depression and anxiety, and it's also used recreationally. The coroner report did not specify how Perry was using ketamine.

'Contributing factors in Mr. Perry’s death include drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine (used to treat opioid use disorder). The manner of death is accident,' the coroner report read. What are the effects of ketamine? Ketamine is a 'dissociative anesthetic that has some hallucinogenic effects,' according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. It can make the person using it feel disconnected from their environment and pain. It can also create a feeling of sedation and immobilit





TODAYshow » / 🏆 389. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lisa Kudrow Mourns Death of Friends Co-Star Matthew PerryLisa Kudrow pays tribute to Matthew Perry and thanks him for their friendship and the laughter they shared during their time on Friends.

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Friends Co-Stars Mourn the Death of Matthew PerryMatthew Perry's death has left his Friends co-stars devastated. They released a joint statement expressing their grief and emphasizing their bond as a family.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Matthew Perry hoped to launch substance abuse foundation before his deathNow that the holidays are in full swing, people are meeting up with friends, relatives and co-workers who might seem a little … different. Maybe their face is glistening with sweat — on a cold, wintry night. Or they can’t stop licking their lips. Perhaps they’re chattering nonstop, or not speaking much at all. These and other traits could be simple holiday stress — or they might be signs of drug use, according to experts.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Actor Luke Perry's Cause of Death Revealed in Toxicology ReportToxicology report reveals that actor Luke Perry's death was caused by the acute effects of ketamine. Other contributing factors include drowning and coronary artery disease. Perry's funeral was attended by high-profile guests, including his 'Friends' co-stars.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

New Devotional by Jackie Hill PerryIf you’re familiar with Jackie Hill Perry, you know she rarely wastes words and seldom wades in shallow waters. This is one of the reasons her new devotional Upon Waking has been highly anticipated!

Source: LifewayWomen - 🏆 718. / 51 Read more »

Respiratory Virus Season Expected to be More Intense than Pre-PandemicMatthew Miller predicts a more intense respiratory virus season than pre-pandemic. Last year's RSV season peaked unusually early, but RSV is currently on the high end of normal.

Source: TheStarPhoenix - 🏆 253. / 63 Read more »