Friends Co-Stars Mourn the Death of Matthew Perry

An outpouring of grief followed Matthew Perry's death, but among those who felt it the most were his Friends co-stars. For 10 years, Perry starred alongside Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow in the sitcom, one of the most famous TV shows of all time. He played the sardonic Chandler Bing for 10 seasons. The actor was found dead at his Los Angeles home on October 28 and laid to rest at a service for family and friends on November 3.

While many of his former co-stars immediately reacted to the news of Perry's death, his Friends family took some time to find the right words. Joint statement The remaining Friends stars released a joint statement two days after Perry was found unresponsive, expressing their collective grief. 'We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,' their statement read. 'There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.' 'In time we will say more, as and when we are abl

United States Headlines Read more: NEWSWEEK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BLEEDİNGCOOL: Friends Stars Pay Tribute to Matthew Perry on Instagram Friends star JenniferAniston honored co-star/'little brother' MatthewPerry, sharing how important making people laugh was to him and more. / ChandlerBing RachelGreen

Source: bleedingcool | Read more »

SCREENRANT: Friends Stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Pay Tribute to Matthew PerryJennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer share touching tributes to their late Friends costar, Matthew Perry , who passed away at the end of October.

Source: screenrant | Read more »

USWEEKLY: Lisa Kudrow Mourns Death of Friends Co-Star Matthew PerryLisa Kudrow pays tribute to Matthew Perry and thanks him for their friendship and the laughter they shared during their time on Friends.

Source: usweekly | Read more »

KTVU: Matthew Perry, Star of "Friends," Dies at 54 Matthew Perry , known for his role as Chandler Bing in the TV show " Friends ," has passed away at the age of 54. The actor died at his home in California and was buried in Los Angeles. His family and former co-stars are grieving his loss.

Source: KTVU | Read more »

REDMAGDAİLY: Celebrities Pay Tribute to Matthew Perry, Friends StarCelebrities, fans and Friends co-stars, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc, have paid tribute to actor Matthew Perry , best known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit '90s sitcom. The star was found unresponsive in a hot tub on 28 October, aged just 54, with his cause of death yet to be confirmed.

Source: RedMagDaily | Read more »

AP: Cast Members of 'Friends' Remember Matthew Perry in Social Media PostsCast members of the TV show ' Friends ' are sharing remembrances of Matthew Perry in their first personal social media posts since the actor's death on Oct. 28.

Source: AP | Read more »