YouTube Mom Ruby Franke Appears in Court on Child Abuse Charges

Ruby Franke, YouTube mom and creator of the popular channel 8 Passengers, makes her initial appearance on felony child abuse charges on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Hurricane, Utah. She and her business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, were ordered to be held without bail at the Purgatory Correctional Facility in southern Utah following the pair's arrest on Aug. 30 at Hildebrandt's home in nearby Ivins.

(Utah Fifth District Court)Franke's attorneys at Winward Law said in a statement that Franke wanted a quick resolution to the case."Ms. Hildebrant systematically isolated Ruby Franke from her extended family, older children, and her husband, Kevin Franke. This prolonged isolation resulted in Ms. Franke being subjected to a distorted sense of morality, shaped by Ms. Hildebrandt’s influence," attorneys said.Washington Co





KUTV2News » / 🏆 281. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Colleen Ballinger Addresses Embarrassing Mistakes in YouTube ReturnColleen Ballinger, also known as Miranda Sings, apologizes for her past behavior and intends to continue vlogging after months of silence.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Little-known surveillance program tracks over a trillion domestic phone records in the USA surveillance program called Data Analytical Services (DAS) has been tracking more than a trillion domestic phone records in the United States each year, according to a letter sent by US senator Ron Wyden to the Department of Justice (DOJ). The program allows law enforcement agencies to analyze the phone records of Americans, including those who are not suspected of any crime.

Source: WIREDBusiness - 🏆 68. / 68 Read more »

Interior Details of New Porsche Panamera RevealedInterior details of the new Porsche Panamera have been revealed ahead of the luxury car’s full debut on 24 November. The new Panamera borrows the 'Driver Experience' control concept introduced in the Porsche Taycan, meaning controls for driving are all grouped together, rather than being tucked away behind different menus. The largest visible differences between old and new are the screens. The new Panamera will come with a 12.6in driver's information display, a 12.3in infotainment touchscreen and an optional 10.9in secondary touchscreen, which will allow the front passenger to set a lap timer or watch streaming services, including YouTube and TikTok. Porsche has also freed up space by changing the gear selector to a simple toggle and moving it in between the dashboard and infotainment screen. Porsche’s faux turn key starter has also switched to a stop/start button. There will also be a leather-free interior option for the first time in the Panamera’s life

Source: autocar - 🏆 93. / 67 Read more »

Former Maryland mayor sentenced to 30 years in prison for child pornographyA former Maryland mayor and well known LGBTQ activist, convicted earlier this year in a heinous child pornography case, was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Monday.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

New and Exciting Developments in a Historic DC NeighborhoodDiscover the latest additions and happenings in a vibrant DC neighborhood known for its historic charm and trendy establishments.

Source: washingtonian - 🏆 74. / 68 Read more »

Trump's Alliance with Evangelical Christians: A Powerful MovementThe alliance between Trump and evangelical Christians has become a powerful movement in American politics, with a distinctive ideology known as Christian nationalism.

Source: NewYorker - 🏆 90. / 67 Read more »