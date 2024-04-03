Mark Cuban defends diversity, equity and inclusion efforts as a positive for business

As some of the nation's largest employers pull the plug on their diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, Mark Cuban is defending the policies this week, calling the practice 'a positive' for business. The billionaire, a part-owner of the Dallas Mavericks and a judge on ABC's 'Shark Tank,' said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that his experience as an entrepreneur and investor shows that companies that embrace DEI tend to be more successful.

'I own or invest in hundreds of companies,' he wrote. 'I know DEI is a positive because I see its impact on bottom lines. That's been reiterated by many CEOs.' Cuban's remarks were in response to criticism he received earlier this week from Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson and conservative activist Christopher Rufo, both vocal opponents of DEI. In their own X posts, Peterson and Rufo accused Cuban of being a rich liberal elite who is trying to appear sympathetic to people from historically marginalized communities

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KPIXtv / 🏆 443. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mavs' Mark Cuban rips Dinesh D’Souza over stance on diversity hiringCuban has been vocal for embracing DEI efforts in his corporate hiring, drawing praise from some circles but backlash from others.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Billionaire Mark Cuban attends Biden fundraiser following Haley defeatEntrepreneur Mark Cuban attended a fundraising event for President Biden in Dallas Texas on Wednesday, showing his support for the president after GOP candidate Nikki Haley suspended her campaign.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Mark Cuban attends fundraiser for Biden in DallasBiden's appearance with Cuban is part of the president's larger effort to court donors and supporters of Nikki Haley following her exit from the race.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

Mark Cuban Attends Biden Fundraiser in DallasBillionaire businessman Mark Cuban, who supported Nikki Haley in the 2024 GOP primary and is now supporting President Joe Biden, attended the president's second fundraiser in Dallas, Texas. Biden's appearance with Cuban is part of his effort to court donors and supporters of Haley.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Mark Cuban attends fundraiser for Biden after voting for Haley in the primaryBiden's appearance with Cuban is part of the president's larger effort to court donors and supporters of Nikki Haley following her exit from the race.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

Mark Cuban Defends Trump After Dem Lawmaker's BarbBillionaire Mark Cuban, who has said he will vote for President Joe Biden in November's general election, defended Donald Trump on Tuesday after a Democrat lawmaker accused the former president of lying about his net worth.

Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »