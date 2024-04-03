Mark Cuban defends diversity, equity and inclusion efforts as a positive for business

As some of the nation's largest employers pull the plug on their diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, Mark Cuban is defending the policies this week, calling the practice 'a positive' for business. The billionaire, a part-owner of the Dallas Mavericks and a judge on ABC's 'Shark Tank,' said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that his experience as an entrepreneur and investor shows that companies that embrace DEI tend to be more successful.
'I own or invest in hundreds of companies,' he wrote. 'I know DEI is a positive because I see its impact on bottom lines. That's been reiterated by many CEOs.' Cuban's remarks were in response to criticism he received earlier this week from Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson and conservative activist Christopher Rufo, both vocal opponents of DEI. In their own X posts, Peterson and Rufo accused Cuban of being a rich liberal elite who is trying to appear sympathetic to people from historically marginalized communities
