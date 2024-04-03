Muslim American Doctor Walks Out of Meeting with President Biden Over Support for Israel

Demonstrators rally in support of Palestinians, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington,. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)all over the country, but this week he confronted one inside the White House itself. The occasion was a private meeting on Tuesday where Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and national security leaders could hear from Muslim Americans about their concerns involving the war between Israel and Hamas.

Shortly after the conversation began, a Palestinian American doctor from Chicago named Thaer Ahmad who has volunteered in Gaza announced that he was walking out. Before leaving, Ahmad presented the president with a letter from an orphaned 8-year-old girl in Rafah, a city that Israel plans to target next. He included a photo.“He said, ‘I understand,’" the doctor recalled. Biden's support for Israel's military operations in Gaza, including the sale of U.S. weapons, has angered Muslim Americans. The war began on Oc

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden says Netanyahu 'hurting Israel more than helping Israel'This is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Biden privately in 'rivalry' with Obama, former president's staff predicted Biden 'would suck as president'President Biden compares himself to former President Obama in private as part of a years-long “rivalry' between the two men, a new report reveals.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden 'outraged' at Israel over Gaza aid convoy deathsThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

President Biden Supports Schumer's Call for New Elections in IsraelPresident Biden expresses support for Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer after Schumer calls for new elections in Israel, signaling a potential fracture in the U.S.-Israel relationship over the war in Gaza.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

President Biden Hosts Muslim American Community Leaders at White HousePresident Joe Biden is meeting with Muslim American community leaders at the White House followed by a scaled-down Iftar dinner, aiming to ease tensions over his administration's support for Israel's war against Hamas. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be joined by Muslim staffers and senior national security aides. This is the most high-profile engagement between the White House and the Muslim American community since the war began six months ago.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

President Biden Hosts Muslim American Community Leaders at White HousePresident Joe Biden is hosting a small group of Muslim American community leaders at the White House for a meeting on Tuesday followed by a scaled-down Iftar dinner, as he seeks to relieve tensions over his administration's staunch support for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be joined by Muslim staffers in the Democratic administration and senior national security aides, a White House official said, in the most high-profile engagement yet between the White House and the Muslim American community since the war began six months ago. Staffers will then join the president for a dinner to break the fast duringFor the past two years, Biden has held large receptions to mark Ramadan and Eid at the White House, but those plans were shelved this year amid the war, which has seen more than 30,000 people killed in Gaza, the majority estimated to be civilians

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »