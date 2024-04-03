A mother’s scare with a wandering child leads to a safer community

The mother of a girl with autism is hoping a street sign will help make her community safer. News4 spoke to that mother on a recent scare with a wandering child on the spectrum that led to this.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wsfa12news / 🏆 338. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WTVY News4′s Restaurant Rumble 2024 (VOTE HERE)Tell a friend to tell a friend, News4′s own version of March Madness is BACK!

Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »

News4 and Chris Warren Celebrate National Poetry Month with Emily Dickinson's Collected PoemsNews4 and Chris Warren, Director of the Dothan Houston County Library Systems, celebrate National Poetry Month by highlighting Emily Dickinson's Collected Poems. Warren praises Dickinson's unique style and recommends her poems as a great introduction to poetry for beginners.

Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »

News4 Hometown Tour returns for 2024WTVY and its family of stations are ready to hit the road again for Hometown Tour 2024.

Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »

Wiregrass Electric CEO explains rise in power bills over the yearsWiregrass CEO Brad Kimbro spoke with News4 about why utilities have been on the rise, saying Hartford residents aren’t the only ones upset.

Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »

Talking Care for Cottonwood Charity Concert with Dylan Kelley and The Marshall Creek BandDylan Kelley, Chris Phillips, Ben Black and Nicole Bostick join News4 at 5 to talk about the community event benefiting the town of Cottonwood.

Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »

‘Mission: Impossible III’s Marketing Caused a Bomb ScareStay up to date with new movie news, watch the latest movie trailers & get trusted reviews of upcoming movies & more from the team at Collider.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »