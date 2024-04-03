Mizuho Analysts Highlight Favorite Semiconductor Chip Stocks

Analysts at Mizuho highlighted their favorite semiconductor chip stocks in a note to clients this week, saying that"semi investors tend to like and favor signs of a trough or bottom and that is signaled to be 2024." The firm continues"to see robust and improving fundamentals in NAND and SSD pricing that can drive GMs upward through rest of year for WDC, SIMO and MU." It's"important to note that MU is by far the most owned and liked of the three and is much more a pure play name on HBM / gen AI.

WDC and SIMO are NAND flash pricing and SSD beneficiaries and less owned and liked vs MU," they added. Mizuho noted a recent article that claimed Samsung could raise SSD pricing as much as 25% quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter, and that strong demand and lack of supply could result in an"out of stock" situation in SSDs for Samsung. "That would be very good for MU and WDC and SIMO in terms of ASPs for their businesses," added Mizuh

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Investingcom / 🏆 450. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ultra-Fast Platinum P41 SSD Is Ideal For Upgrading PlayStation 5I write about consumer audio, computer accessories, Apple Macs, macOS and digital photography at Forbes. I love technology that makes life more fun, more creative and more enjoyable. My mission to hunt down and review the best products featuring innovative technology so you know what to buy.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Save $400 on this Dell PC with an RTX 4070, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSDThis model of the Dell XPS Desktop 8960 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD is on sale for just $1,850 from Dell after a $400 discount.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

PNY just unveiled a rugged SSD that’s also very, very fastPNY unveiled the RP60 Portable SSD, an incredibly fast SSD that's also rugged - this might be a great alternative to Samsung's T7 Shield.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

PNY’s Rugged and Fast Portable SSD Is Built for Traveling CreatorsPNY expanded its portable SSD lineup with the speedy RP60 drive. It offers a rugged design at a relatively affordable price.

Source: petapixel - 🏆 527. / 51 Read more »

How to add an internal SSD to a PS5If you're not feeling particularly happy with the limited amount of storage on your PlayStation 5, you can always add an additional internal SSD. Here's how.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

Best external hard drives 2024: Top HDD and SSD modelsTantse Walter is a photographer and adventurer that's spent seven years facilitating global adventurous expeditions. She loves getting into the nitty-gritty of sourcing and planning trips. Whether that be for astrophotography location scouting, or just for the love of exploration.

Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »