Manhattan Judge Denies Motion to Set Aside Conviction in Domestic Violence Case

A Manhattan criminal court judge has denied Jonathan Majors' motion to set aside his conviction in his domestic violence case. He was convicted of one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment, but acquitted of two other counts of assault and aggravated harassment in a split verdict following a trial in December 2023.

The charges stemmed from a March 2023 altercation with Jabbari in a for-hire SUV in New York City that began after Jabbari saw a text message from another woman on Majors' phone, according to testimony from the trial. Jabbari claimed that she tried to grab his phone after seeing a message pop up saying, 'I wish I was kissing you.' She described in court Majors pulling her right hand behind her back while holding the phone in her left. 'It just felt like he was twisting my arm and my hand and trying to make me feel pain,' she said in court

